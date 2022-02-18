State should keep printing tax forms -- Chris Kleinhenz

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue used to send out the income tax booklet with instructions, forms and schedules by U.S. mail. Then these same items were available at their Rimrock Road office in Madison and in the Madison public libraries.

This year, only the printed tax forms are available in libraries, while the booklet containing the necessary instructions for filling them out is available only online. With my internet access at home, I can consult the online booklet. But that is not a desirable option. Those who lack such access or who cannot go to a public place to obtain access are simply out of luck.

Is our state so impoverished that it cannot print this valuable resource? Given the amount of taxes I pay, I believe the Department of Revenue should at least provide this indispensable booklet to accompany the required forms. But that is not the case.

This is inexcusable and a serious disservice to those who rely on hard-copy information and do not have internet access. I am glad that the federal government has the wisdom to continue printing the instruction booklet with tax tables for those of us who need and prefer them.

Chris Kleinhenz, Madison