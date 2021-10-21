State should invest surplus in solar -- Alarik Rosenlund

A few articles have asked for input for the path to clean energy. The Oct. 10 article " Report rains on potential " indicated that rooftop solar could meet two-thirds of the state's electricity needs.

One thing that could be done is to get some direct help for people willing to commit their own money to put up rooftop solar. The state, through the Focus on Energy program, allocates $1.5 million in direct grants to residential solar. This is about 25 cents for each resident of the state. If we were serious, we could use some of the $2 billion state surplus for direct grants to residential solar implementation, including programs that directly support solar equity.