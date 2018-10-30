Recently we traveled through eight Midwestern states. We were blown away by the amount of wind energy generation we saw.
A little research shows that Texas has the highest number of wind turbines. Texas, the oil state. Texas has 24,000 wind energy jobs and 45 manufacturing facilities.
Oklahoma, which is second in wind power, gets 32 percent of its energy from the wind that comes whipping 'cross the plains. Kansas is fifth and saves 3 billion gallons of water by generating energy from the wind. Kansas also avoids putting 7.9 million tons of global warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Iowa is third in wind power, and Minnesota is seventh. Wisconsin is 23rd. We could have more jobs and improve our environment by reducing the carbon emissions coming from coal power plants. We could also reduce our export of money to the states supplying us with coal and natural gas.
What is stopping us? State laws and state policy enacted by the Republican Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker. The voters can make the change on Nov. 6.
Thomas Krajewski, Onalaska