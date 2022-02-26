State should invest in roads to handle Madison area's growth -- George Sutton

Madison is a fast-growing city, which is good -- if the road, school and support systems are updated for that growth.

Check your maps. Almost every city of Madison's population has a bypass system to keep transient traffic out of the city and roads to facilitate better movement within the city. With the growth of large businesses such as Exact Science, Epic and now the addition of the Amazon distribution center, the state Department of Transportation needs very badly to start thinking about new roads and a bypass -- not just piecemeal roadwork. Patching a pothole is an improvement but doesn't improve traffic flow.

With over 120,000 cars a day and hundreds of wrecks yearly, the Beltline is completely out of space to expand any further. Now, with an apparent state surplus and the possibility of even more federal funds, it's time to start thinking way ahead.

Bypasses also usually make fertile ground for even more business and job opportunity, expanding the tax bases for outlying areas, too.

George Sutton, Fitchburg