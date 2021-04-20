State should end qualified immunity -- Kaitlin Marquardt

I am writing in support of a bill in the Legislature to end qualified immunity for law enforcement.
The people of Wisconsin have the right to civil lawsuits against police for brutality and harm. Police need to be held accountable for their actions in civil court, especially after criminal charges are dismissed. We have repeatedly learned we cannot rely on the criminal justice system to hold itself to a higher standard.
Law enforcement should be forced to carry its own liability insurance. This would price harmful, repeat offenders out of policing.
Everyone in Wisconsin deserves safety, security and justice. This requires criminal justice reform. Becoming the second state to end qualified immunity would put Wisconsin on a path to greater equity and justice.
Kaitlin Marquardt, Madison