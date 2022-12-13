 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

State rights have history of harm -- Mark Quinn

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments about a state’s constitutional rights related to voting and which body -- the state legislature or the state Supreme Court -- will determine how elections are run.

Some Republicans wish to have only the state legislature, and not its state Supreme Court, decide electoral issues within that state. Opponents of this position view this as a power grab for a partisan advantage.

Obviously, in this case in North Carolina, the Republicans hold a distinct plurality in the legislature and see the state Supreme Court as leaning more toward the Democratic Party. How the U.S. Supreme Court decides could have historically important results as to the fairness in who chooses the winners in state and federal elections.

But an equally consequential examination of our country’s elections should be studied again as to who, or what body, regulates elections. One view is that state’s rights in elections and elsewhere have proven to be more harmful to its populace than good. Too many states in the past and now have set up barriers for people of color, prescribing where they can live, work or vote. Only the federal government has the ability to protect all American’s rights.

Mark Quinn, Madison

