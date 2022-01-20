 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

State Republicans propagate stupidity -- Mark Sundquist
State Republicans propagate stupidity -- Mark Sundquist

It really isn't surprising that the GOP caucus in the state Legislature is planning to legislate that prior infection by COVID-19 is just as good as vaccination.

While they are at this attempt to propagate stupidity and add to the death toll of COVID-19, they might as well legislate that Pi is equal to exactly 3, because it is much easier to remember than 3.1415 ..., and that evolution does not exist therefore the delta and omicron variants do not either.

Ignoring facts, expertise and science fits in nicely with wasting taxpayers' money on Donald Trump's big lie.

Mark Sundquist, Madison

