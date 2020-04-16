State parks are too vital to close -- Jacob Stampen

State parks constitute a vital resource for combating COVID-19 that should not be wasted.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Good health is important for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows nature walks can improve memory, reduce stress, prevent dementia and diabetes, strengthen the hearts and lungs and increase individual energy levels.

The recent decision to close state parks eliminates health benefits that parks provide at a time when other options are severely limited. Safe distance from others is easier to maintain on park trails than on neighborhood sidewalks. Also, the virus has closed other exercise facilities.

The most cited reason for closing state parks is to protect people from the virus. Bad behavior and vandalism are other reasons. Rather than sacrifice the health benefits parks provide, establish reasonable rules on user behavior. Limit the number of people who can walk together. Make all walking trails one-way to maintain healthy distances between walkers. Prevent vandalism by using the policing authority of Wisconsin park rangers to arrest violators.

Leaving parks unoccupied invites worse problems. If capacity to enforce the rules is a limited, hire people who have recently become unemployed for work during the coming months.

Jacob Stampen, Waunakee