State parks are key to good health -- Molly Gage

I support most of the steps Gov. Tony Evers has taken to keep the citizens of Wisconsin safe during this pandemic, but I disagree with his decision to close state parks.
People, especially children, need to be outside to stay healthy both physically and mentally. Please open all of the state parks again -- including restrooms -- at no cost. Hire whatever staff would be needed to keep them clean and safe.
Molly Gage, Fitchburg
