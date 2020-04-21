State parks are key to good health -- Molly Gage

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I support most of the steps Gov. Tony Evers has taken to keep the citizens of Wisconsin safe during this pandemic, but I disagree with his decision to close state parks.

People, especially children, need to be outside to stay healthy both physically and mentally. Please open all of the state parks again -- including restrooms -- at no cost. Hire whatever staff would be needed to keep them clean and safe.