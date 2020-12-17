State owes debt to Justice Hagedorn -- Paul Brammeier

The people of Wisconsin owe a huge debt of gratitude to Justice Brian Hagedorn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Justice Hagedorn demonstrated that he is a man of principle and conscience by casting the swing vote rejecting a frivolous lawsuit by the Trump campaign.
Had he not done so, the state of Wisconsin would have been the laughingstock of the country and perhaps of the world. Dozens of other frivolous lawsuits of the same "ilk" were thrown out as absurd.
Thank you Justice Hagedorn for your wisdom and leadership.
Paul Brammeier, Stoughton
