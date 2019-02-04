This evening will bring another State of the Union speech, which will be a total waste of time for the listeners.
When a man is notorious for wild exaggerations, impossible promises and outright lies, what is the use of hearing what he has to say? He will frequently contradict himself within 24 hours, then deny ever having said what he contradicts.
You can't believe what he says, you can't rely on his promises, and you don't know any more than you did before the speech was given. A waste of time.
Leo Hull, Mount Horeb