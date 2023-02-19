Froma Harrop applauded Joe Biden's State of the Union address in her Feb. 10 column, "For Republicans, it's 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar."

When Biden took office, gas was $2.42 a gallon and we were energy independent. Inflation was low, and the economy was doing well. The border was secure, and the world was more peaceful.

Froma Harrop: For Republicans, it's 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar In Joe Biden's America, it's morning. For Republicans, it's now 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar. The people are wasted, hollering about their "enemies," some working to repurpose their bad behavior into grifting opportunities.

Extreme spending the past two years has driven up inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates food will increase 7.1% this year. Real wages declined and economic growth slowed. Pensions, investments and Social Security increases are not keeping up. Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been depleted.

Job increases are largely attributable to filling jobs vacated during COVID. We put a moratorium on mining in Minnesota's Iron Range for materials used in batteries, making us more reliant on China and other countries known for widespread use of slave and child labor along with catastrophic environmental practices.

Harrop speaks of decorum during the address. Both sides of the aisle have had incidents over the years. Yet no one has topped then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for tearing up President Donald Trump's speech.

Things may not be as sunny as Harrop would lead you to believe.

Charles Krueger, Sun Prairie

The Mendota Marsh collection