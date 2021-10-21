State needs plan for flood resilience -- Arvina Martin

I was moved by the State Journal's Oct. 10 article about Soldiers Grove, "A proposed model for flood prevention in US."
Soldiers Grove in western Wisconsin faced decades of devastating floods. With support from local leaders, forward-looking state policy and federal dollars, the community relocated to higher ground. As difficult as that move was, it saved the community from further disasters.
Relocation of repeatedly flooded homes is just one tool that can help build resilience to increasingly severe floods.
One key recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change is for a statewide resilience plan. Such a plan would help communities assess and fund strategies, such as those used in Soldiers Grove, to reduce their flood risk. Here in Madison, such a plan can provide up-to-date climate risk modeling to inform decisions on zoning and development and guide stronger building of our roads and bridges.
This commonsense proposal, enacted in other states by Republicans and Democrats alike, disappointingly did not make it through the Legislature. Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers still has options to enact this policy.
As a Madison City Council member who experienced the heartbreak of the 2018 floods, I’m committed to increasing flood resilience. A statewide resilience plan is a critical part of that.