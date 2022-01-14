State needs green building incentives -- Julia DePalma

Wisconsin has a problem with its building standards. Buildings are a huge source of emissions. In the United States, they account for 68% of total electricity consumption.
But state building codes are out of date and overly restrictive. Under 2013 Wisconsin Act 270, it is illegal for municipalities to require developers to meet building standards that are stricter than the state’s building codes. Incentives are one way that municipal officials can reduce carbon emissions because no legal mandates can be implemented.
Madison must take meaningful action to implement green building incentives. Madison’s Sustainability Plan, adopted in 2011, set a goal of improving buildings through incentives such as expedited permitting. It has been 10 years since this proposal was put forth, and to date no meaningful action has occurred.
A resource for officials: 350 Madison’s Community Climate Solutions Team developed a report based on case studies to help officials implement incentives for developers. The team's Green Building Incentive Programs report analyzes tools used across the country to decrease the environmental, economic and social harms of the current building sector.