State needs faster vaccine action -- Scott Craven

The state’s handling of COVID-19 vaccinations leaves a lot to be desired, and responsibility is difficult to assign.

Other states have moved on to groups Wisconsin only talks about. Mass vaccination centers are open in some places 24/7. But here in Wisconsin a parade of committees must make and review decisions on priorities even though federal guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and the experience of other states seem clear.

Based on recent news reports, we will wait at least another week or more before another committee can review the work of a committee that just filed its report. People are dying, and Wisconsin families are grieving while state government puts procedures above the well-being of its citizens.

Who is responsible for this apparent mess, and what will it take for faster action and better information flow? In this country, medical treatment should not be based on the luck of draw, based on where you live.

Scott Craven, Oregon