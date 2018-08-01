I write upon my retirement from the University of Wisconsin System. I earned my degrees from UW-Madison and served as a professor and administrator at UW-Platteville and UW-Richland. In a few weeks, I start a position as principal at an English language preparatory school in China.
As I leave Wisconsin, I fear for its system of higher education. Current state leadership has taken a cynical approach to changing the System over the past eight years. The most blatant example of this was the $250 million cut in fiscal year 2016. This came along with an attempt to replace the search for truth with language about workforce development. Instead of the vision that created the System in the first place, state leadership today prefers “the politics of resentment.”
As I help Chinese students earn a high school diploma, I will be mindful that I am sharing what I learned through well-funded, public education in Wisconsin. A critical spirit and a progressive vision is what will help these students lead meaningful lives. I believe these are the same things that many Wisconsinites need to rediscover. If we don’t, our university system will fail and civil society with it.
Patrick Hagen, Platteville