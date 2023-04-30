Thank you for last Sunday's State Journal editorial “Goodbye coal plants; hello, solar,” urging continued progress on clean energy.

A net-zero economy would save Wisconsin $12 billion per year, which was what we currently spend on fossil fuels. These savings will offset our investments in clean energy.

Clean electricity is key to achieving a net-zero economy, including buildings, transportation and industry. While this means our electricity sector will need to double its production capacity, it also means our total energy consumption will decline, due to our ability to use electricity more efficiently than combustion.

As with coal, retiring natural gas is important. Its combustion adds carbon dioxide that is expected to dwell in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased dramatically since the onset of the industrial age. This is long-lasting damage.

The Keeling Curve shows the accumulation of atmospheric carbon dioxide is still accelerating. Until we stabilize atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations, please take net-zero targets very seriously.

We should not accept any exceptions or excuses for natural gas unless we also plan to extract the resulting emissions from the atmosphere at the same time. We need net zero.

Bruce Beck, Madison