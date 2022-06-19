 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

State must repeal old abortion ban -- Jeannie Campbell

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed an executive order requiring the state Legislature to meet in special session June 22 with the goal of overturning the 1849 law that would criminalize doctors for providing abortions except in cases where it is necessary to save the mother’s life.

The Senate majority leader promises to gavel open the session and then immediately close it, calling Democrats’ views on abortion “abhorrent and extreme.” Really? And what would one call views that strip women of personal health decisions and would force them to carry a pregnancy to term even in cases of rape or incest?

The social damage resulting from the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade is much larger than abortion rights. It entrenches social inequality, reasserts male domination and reaches as far as criminalizing mailing or possessing abortion-causing drugs (Tennessee) and targeting birth control (Arizona).

For Wisconsin lawmakers to “dismiss” a special session on the imminent reversion to a 173-year-old law that punishes women and criminalizes abortion providers is beyond the pale. Wake up, Wisconsin. Contact your Republican senators and remind them an overwhelming majority of Wisconsin voters (72%) oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jeannie Campbell, Black Earth

