Wisconsin is known for its agriculture and the natural beauty of its lakes. But it turns out these two things don’t mix.
As farmers continue tilling their fields as they have for years, thousands of pounds of runoff trickle into our lakes every year.
The main ingredient in most fertilizers used on crops is phosphorus, which causes increased growth in plants. But this can be problematic because, if that phosphorus washes into an aquatic ecosystem, it can cause drastic effects. Animals can suffocate due to a sudden increase in plants, beaches can be closed due to stinky blue-green algae, and the economy could take a hit due to the disgusting circumstances of the shore.
If we want to protect our lakes, we need to find better, more precise ways to fertilize crops. If we can accomplish this, we can preserve some of the most important things Wisconsin has -- its lakes and its agriculture.
James Rollins, Madison