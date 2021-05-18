 Skip to main content
State must invest in recreation office -- Lee Gordon
According to a new report from Envision Greater Fond du Lac and Impact DataSource released recently, Mercury Marine generates more than $5 billion in annual economic impact for the Fond du Lac community, supporting over 11,000 jobs in the area. These numbers are helped by Wisconsin's vibrant outdoor recreation industry, which accounts for 2.2% of the state’s annual gross domestic product and nearly 100,000 jobs.

Given the invaluable role of outdoor recreation in our state's economy, it's imperative that our state leaders provide permanent funding for Wisconsin’s Office of Outdoor Recreation -- a state-based entity tasked with further developing and enhancing the outdoor economy. This is particularly important as more Wisconsinites flock to the outdoors to safely spend time with loved ones.

Absent a fully funded entity to promote and expand outdoor recreation opportunities, neighboring states will happily fill the void and reap the economic benefits to our detriment. As the report shows, providing permanent funding for our Office of Outdoor Recreation will not only support conservation efforts but will also benefit small business and tens of thousands of jobs across the state. If we hope to preserve top talent, I urge state leaders to quickly establish permanent funding.

Lee Gordon, vice president of corporate communications, Brunswick Corp. and Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac

