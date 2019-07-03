Our Legislature has great power to invest in the future of Wisconsin with the state budget, but it is failing to lead.
Highway expansion projects are a waste of money, and this budget calls for several huge projects. During my childhood in Houston, Texas, giant road projects only worsened sprawl and made commutes longer. Congestion returned within several years.
Instead, let’s redirect those dollars toward public transportation.
Are we serious about attracting and retaining college graduates for the workforce of tomorrow? Then we must invest in what they’re looking for. They want walkable communities where they don't need to own a car. They don't want long commutes.
Public transportation benefits drivers by reducing congestion and freeing up parking spaces.
The choice is clear: Public transportation dollars are a win-win for Wisconsin’s future.
Masaru Oka, Madison