State must honor Indigenous tribes -- Bob Skloot

With the good news of the raising of the Ho-Chunk flag over UW-Madison's Bascom Hall, we now need to consider altering the Wisconsin state seal to more accurately reflect and acknowledge our state's cultural, geographical and historical origins.

We can begin with including the word "Forward" in the Ho-Chunk language and adding a representative image of Indigenous people (a woman would be especially nice) or a two-tailed bird effigy.

As the social justice movement grows to include the renaming of historical markers, this action would participate in the necessary acknowledgment and repair of what was lost. Of course, since people like me are recent arrivals, this effort needs to be led by "original" groups or individuals such as artists, linguists and historians to whom we could be supportive allies.

It's time for people of short memory (us) to honor the "People of the Big Voice."

Bob Skloot, Madison