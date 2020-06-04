State must help eliminate poverty -- Tanya Gruter

Many factors play a role in Wisconsin poverty.
The cost of living, raising a child and medical care are all rising. All three of these factors have a giant impact on poverty and people’s financial stability. In order to have a better handle on poverty, Wisconsin needs to provide affordable housing, affordable health care and raise the minimum wage.
Work alone will not solve the poverty issue for adults and families with children. More needs to be done to help people reach financial stability.
Tanya Gruter, Windsor
