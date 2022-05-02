State must fund elections properly -- Mark K. Allen

When it comes to election funding from Mark Zuckerberg's Center for Tech and Civic life, the question that's not being asked is: Why would any outside group needed to support our Wisconsin elections?

If Republicans want to stop outside funding groups from supporting elections, then municipalities must be properly funded for conducting those elections. Election integrity starts with local election officials having the staffing and resources necessary to conduct elections. As I see it, people waiting in long lines to vote are a bigger concern than having an election official filling in ZIP codes on an absentee ballot envelope.

I also question why the Wisconsin Legislature is handing out taxpayer money to someone as incompetent as Michael Gableman when local municipalities need private grants to fund our elections.

Mark K Allen, Madison