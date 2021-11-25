 Skip to main content

State must focus on reading skills -- Janet J.B. Grosse
State must focus on reading skills -- Janet J.B. Grosse

A bill recently passed the Legislature to ensure that reading skills in Wisconsin schools are more frequently assessed and hopefully improved. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed this bill.

This should be unacceptable to the citizens of Wisconsin. In our state, only about a third of fourth graders are at or above proficiency in reading skills

Are the parents and grandparents of school children in Wisconsin going to stand by and accept Gov Evers' blatant disregard for the success of our children? I should hope not. 

Lagging proficiently and comprehension hurts our young people. Every single student is entitled to have the very best training possible to achieve his or her life goals. Reading is the first step.

It just so happens that the Madison area is fortunate to have Kim Feller-Janus, a reading specialist who has worked in our public schools and has recognized the need for a more intense and personal training for students who struggle to learn this most basic skill.

Feller-Janus is in the process of establishing a school, The Feller School, to help turn students in the right direction. Look at her website, www.fellerschool.com, to read her mission statement and learn about the passion she has to make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin kids.

Janet J.B. Grosse, Madison 

