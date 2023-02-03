As one of the oldest and largest behavioral health systems in Wisconsin, Rogers Behavioral Health applauds the steps Gov. Tony Evers took during his State of the State address on Jan. 24.

Not only did he declare 2023 the “Year of Mental Health” for Wisconsin and its residents, but he also set an example for the rest of the nation by allocating money and resources to this unprecedented public health epidemic taking the lives of so many children and adults.

In mid-January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published that 23.3% of surveyed Wisconsinites reported regular symptoms of anxiety or depression, and the governor referenced the 2022 Office of Children’s Mental Health report citing, “one-third of Wisconsin children experience sadness and hopelessness almost every day.”

Aside from providing evidence-based treatment in seven Wisconsin cities, Rogers has a 115-year-old history of providing the highest quality mental health and addiction treatment to individuals across the entire state. Rogers stands ready to partner with Gov. Evers, his cabinet and the state Legislature to make 2023 the “Year of Mental Health” where mental health is essential health.

John Boyd, Oconomowoc, president and CEO, Rogers Behavioral Health

