Wisconsin requires liability auto insurance on cars driven in this state. The fine can be up to $500 for not having it when you are in an accident. This law seems to be something some people don't know or just don't care about.
Recently my granddaughter was hit by a uninsured driver. Her car was deemed totaled. The driver of the car that hit her was able to drive that car away from the scene. I was hit in the rear at a stoplight last week by a driver with no insurance.
Drivers without insurance who cause an accident should have their car impounded until proof of insurance can be presented at the impound lot to pick up the car. At that time, tow charges and impound charges can be paid.
This may be more of a deterrent than just a fine.
Steve Moran, Madison