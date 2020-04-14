State must adopt vote-by-mail system -- Dick Kalnicky

Wisconsin must change its election process. This needs to be done and in place for the November 2020 elections. We must make voting as easy and accessible for all who by state statute qualify to vote.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We cannot have a repeat of the April 7 election. We cannot force people to choose between their physical health and voting. We cannot let politics dictate the process. We are fortunate to have successful examples in two western states whose methods we should quickly adopt for Wisconsin.

The two states are Oregon and Washington. They are similar in some ways to Wisconsin in their populations and distributions of people in large cities, medium-sized cities and rural areas. Both states have excellent vote-by-mail systems including online voter registration and absentee balloting. A nonpartisan relative of mine residing in Washington thinks the system is excellent.

We should immediately examine what works best in both of these states and quickly adopt what is best for Wisconsin. Oregon's website states that its voter turnout is among the highest in the country. Other than social distancing in the near term, the best thing our Wisconsin elected officials can do right now is enact a vote-by-mail system.

Dick Kalnicky, Madison