State must address achievement gap -- Kara Socha

Wisconsin public schools have one of the largest achievement gaps between white and minority students in the country.
This imbalance is a direct result of unequal resources within schools, such as up-to-date teaching materials, access to high-quality teachers, and matching student and teacher demographics. Though Wisconsin has a few policies in place that address this gap, such as open enrollment and the Achievement Gap Reduction Program, these programs consistently fall short when it comes to equitable access to all students.
Therefore, it is imperative we adopt a new policy that requires public schools to provide equitable and effective instruction to students in and across school districts. This policy would allow every public school in Wisconsin to receive federal aid to be used toward meeting a set of standards, such as hiring and retaining high-quality teachers, matching teacher and student demographics, and using up-to-date teaching materials.
Addressing racial disparities and providing equitable access to education for every student regardless of their race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status is key to closing the achievement gap in Wisconsin’s education system. I believe that adopting a policy that requires the standards mentioned above is the first step in this endeavor.
Kara Socha, Madison