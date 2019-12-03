I am disappointed by the Wisconsin Legislature's failure to swiftly decrease proliferation of “forever chemicals” in the waterways on which we depend for drinking, irrigation and recreation.
PFAS can enter the bloodstream through municipal drinking water and dietary intake by way of agricultural soil and irrigation water. Exposure can cause myriad health effects including high cholesterol, pregnancy and fetal complications, reproductive problems, immunological complications, thyroid disease and cancer.
The vast majority of the United States has likely had some exposure to PFAS. With so many serious, direct health risks, Wisconsin can’t afford to delay the development of standards.
Industry groups cite economic concerns as a major reason for the delay. Must we choose between the health of our people and the health of our economy? Healthy people and healthy lakes and rivers are what drive Wisconsin’s economy, and should not be risked for short-term profits.
A 30-month process to establish standards is much too long. Wisconsin residents deserve clean water and clean air, and the state should be willing to risk some economic disruption for the sake of public health.
Willow Cozzens, Madison