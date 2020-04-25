State lost a fine high-court justice in Daniel Kelly -- Marcella Danti
0 comments

State lost a fine high-court justice in Daniel Kelly -- Marcella Danti

  • 0

It has been a more than a week since we learned that Justice Daniel Kelly was not elected.

It is most distressing that a fine justice and a good man was not returned to the court. Instead, an activist judge won the seat. During the campaign, I tried to read and watch as much as I could. I had the privilege of speaking one on one with Justice Kelly. I didn't read or hear anything that would lead me to think Jill Karofsky should serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

I keep wondering why was she elected. Was it because she is an activist judge? Is it understood what it means to be an activist judge? In addition, all I heard was whining about how Justice Kelly was backed by Republicans. Really? What about Planned Parenthood, labor unions and the Democratic National Committee supporting Karofsky?

A true judge holds the Constitution as the ultimate standard to guide decisions, not as something irrelevant to be to mocked. Justice Kelly is a man of integrity -- wherever he is.

Kelly may not have won, but Wisconsin certainly lost.

Marcella Danti, Livingston

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics