State licensing for police will help -- Mark Koerner

As we go through our national reckoning with the age-old problem of police brutality, it’s important to keep our eyes on one of the principal goals: cruelty-free police departments.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Some of the reforms currently on the table will fail to get us there. For example, additional training will not remove a single sadist from a single police department. Neither will “demilitarizing” the police, however desirable that might be for other reasons.

One thing that might work is something few politicians talk about, probably because it seems too radical. That would be state-level licensing. Under this scheme, a state agency would create a file for every police officer. This file would contain every complaint and every letter of reprimand that a cop gets in the course of his or her career. And it would be a public record, viewable online .

This is different from the national police misconduct database proposed by Democrats in Congress because it would include a procedure allowing for police officers to get their licenses revoked, effectively ending their careers. And it’s not so radical, really. We already do something similar for lawyers, teachers and beauticians, and they don’t even carry guns.

Mark Koerner, Madison