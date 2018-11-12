By 7 a.m. on Election Day last week, the line of voters at Alicia Ashman library in Madison stretched out the door. It was thrilling to be a poll worker and watch as nearly every registered voter in ward 88 cast their ballots.
It was more thrilling at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday to learn that every statewide race -- governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. senator -- was won by a Democrat. But even though more Democrats voted, Republicans still picked up a seat in the state Senate.
How is that possible? Gerrymandering and voter suppression. And now, Senate Majority Leader, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, R-Rochester, say they’re going to call a special session to limit the power of the newly elected governor.
Isn’t it time to stop legislating for special interest donors and start legislating for the people of Wisconsin? Wouldn’t it serve the Republican leadership to work with the other side and pass some legislative initiatives that will benefit all of us? They can work together to increase the budgets for schools and roads, lower the cost of health care and vote for environmental rules that will guarantee clean drinking water for every citizen.
Now is the time for new beginnings. Let’s begin again. Together.
Linda Pils, Madison