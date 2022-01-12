 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

State lawmakers don't value seniors -- Melanie Foxcroft
By now it’s very clear from multiple sources of COVID-19 data that seniors are much more susceptible to death than younger people, even when those seniors are fully vaccinated.

So where are the anti-discrimination lawsuits against the state and municipal governments that pass laws and rules prohibiting simple, proven actions that help protect seniors from death from COVID-19, such as masking and distancing?

Similarly, where are the lawsuits against state and municipal governments that fail to pass laws and rules that help protect seniors against death from COVID-19? By banning actions that protect seniors, and by failing to require protections, both these actions are discriminatory on the basis of age.

I am horrified that so many of our political and government “leaders” willingly discriminate against seniors. I’m as horrified that such discrimination against seniors is apparently fine and dandy with the many people who elect these discriminatory “leaders” to represent them.

The results are clear: disproportionately high death rates of seniors from COVID-19.

Now I know how little most state legislators in Wisconsin value seniors such as myself: very little or not at all.

Melanie Foxcroft, Middleton

