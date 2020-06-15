State Journal has covered virus well -- Nancy Pullen

I have been meaning to write for several weeks and commend the Wisconsin State Journal's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been wide in depth and thorough on the local level.

But I have noticed that the paper has stopped running a daily national COVID-19 summary, and I would like to suggest you bring it back and continue other larger articles that are related as well. I read this national digest of information about the virus every day for weeks to help me cope and understand.

Even though the virus in Wisconsin is going down in percentages of those tested, we must keep it in our daily view. This virus is not going away and will probably surge again. And unfortunately, it will be with us for some time. We need to hear about varying incidents, statistics and ways of managing from other states or cities and other nations to remind us to keep vigilant for ourselves and community.

It is too easy to get lazy or forget the basic and best practices to protect ourselves Thanks again for your great and ongoing COVID-19 coverage.

Nancy Pullen, Madison