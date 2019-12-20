State Journal article about Cassie Dietrick will be remembered -- John Karcher

A barrage of negative news is certainly depressing our nation.

So it was such a pleasure to read reporter Kelly Meyerhofer’s story, "She’s mom, airman, nurse," about Cassie Dietrick in last Saturday’s Wisconsin State Journal.

These human interest stories are likely a great source of enjoyment to all State Journal readers. I know from my career in TV, these were the types of stories that uplifted my viewers. And 15 years after retirement, my former viewers still remind me of it.

Meyerhofer’s story was an excellent example for future journalists. Not only for its structure, but as a reminder that great stories are everywhere and certainly in demand.

Please thank Meyerhofer for her work.

John Karcher, Verona

