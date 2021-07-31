 Skip to main content
State is unlikely to get rail service -- John Uhler
Supporters of passenger rail can dream all they like, but the likelihood of extending rail service to Madison and other Wisconsin cities is very unlikely.

The bottom line is we simply do not have enough ridership in Wisconsin cities to support the service, federal money or not. And many other higher-ridership candidates are seeking such service around the country. Those routes will get priority over Wisconsin, and the money will run out.

And even if we do receive some funding, federal money typically doesn't last forever. Sooner or later the state will be required to provide funding for some or all of the operation and maintenance. At that point, the Legislature will determine that the revenue will not cover the cost, taxes cannot be increased and the service will be discontinued.

John Uhler, Verona

