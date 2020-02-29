State is ready for sports gambling -- Reilly Sullivan

The U.S. Supreme Court two years ago reversed a 26-year-old ban on sports betting dating back to 1992.
The international pastime has been enjoyed for thousands of years and is now a $150 billion industry with millions of people betting daily on sports such as football, basketball and baseball. After the reversal, now more than a dozen states legally allow citizens to bet on professional sports, reaping the vast benefits of legalization. Yet Wisconsin sits behind the curve with no legislation to reverse the ban in the near future.
The legalization of sports betting offers many benefits to all Wisconsin citizens, with bets being taxed through casinos. The state, in turn, invests the money into local projects that impact citizens daily lives. Wisconsin should legalize sports betting to access benefits such as the estimated creation of thousands of jobs, and millions in new tax revenue -- money that goes back into our state.
It’s time for Wisconsin to get serious. We have not only the power to push for change but the voice as well. Write to your local representatives to push for legislation of sports betting throughout Wisconsin.
Reilly Sullivan, Saukville