State has chance to be carbon-free -- Nolan Stumpf

The recently released “Wisconsin’s Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050” report is a great realization of the environmental and economic benefits of a clean energy transition for our state. More important, it proves we can cost-effectively transition in time to minimize the effects of climate change.

Cutting Wisconsin carbon footprint would save money and lives, study finds The first-of-its-kind study found it's possible to replace virtually all fossil fuels with clean energy sources using mostly existing technologies and without sacrificing reliability.

Not only does the plan result in net zero carbon emissions, but it also would improve Wisconsin’s economy. The clean energy transition proposed would create 68,000 jobs and add around $16 billion to our economy by 2050. In addition, we would see lower overall health care costs from the public health benefits of clean energy sources and technologies.

Even more impressive, these figures were calculated before the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. This federal legislation includes over $300 billion of funds relating to clean energy from tax credits to manufacturing incentives. Its passing will further reduce costs for consumers, manufacturers and developers, meaning the benefits to our state’s economy will be even greater.

Show your support for a cleaner Wisconsin by urging state representatives and local officials to examine this plan and to be proactive in securing funding wherever possible.

Nolan Stumpf, Madison