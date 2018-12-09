It has been a devastating week for the people of Wisconsin as we’ve watched our elected politicians disregard the very foundation of democracy. Regardless of your political preferences, we’ve suffered a setback, making a mockery of fair elections.
And here’s the thing: When we don’t care enough to stand up to such outrageous behavior, it foretells of more of the same to come.
Wisconsin, we’re better than this. We grew up believing in fair play. Now, we’re put to the test.
Do we sit silently by and let a handful of misguided politicians make up new rules, or do we cry foul, and stand up for the Wisconsin idea of respect for our state constitution? Do we come together to say “enough” and ask those who’ve shown disregard for our laws to rethink their positions? Or do we just take our bat and ball and go home.
Each of us has a choice to make, and it’s never mattered more.
Mary Power, Fitchburg