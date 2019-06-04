We can all be grateful to Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers. He helped expose the weakness of our gun laws in Wisconsin.
It was reported that he entered another legislator’s office with a concealed weapon to discuss an unrelated matter. He disregarded a “no guns allowed sign” that was posted outside her office. (Concealed carry is permitted in the Capitol but not in individual offices if signs are posted). Rep. Sortwell has not disputed doing so. He only stated that his “constituents don’t care.”
According to state law, a person must leave the premises where such signs are displayed after also being issued a verbal warning, which is what Rep. Sortwell did. I think many people would agree that the sign should have been warning enough. Is it OK for a person to enter a school, place of worship, a bar or restaurant that posts such a sign while possessing a gun? Sadly, it appears so. The person with the gun just has to leave if someone tells him or her to leave.
I guess Rep. Sortwell was right when he told that legislative assistant that the sign was “silly.”
Thank you, Rep. Sortwell, for bringing this to our attention.
Janel Hebl, Verona