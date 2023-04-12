Going back to 1908, school children have chosen state symbols as a teaching lesson on how a bill becomes law.
We have the state tree, state flower, state domestic animal, state bird, state fish, state animal, state wildlife animal, state insect, state mineral, state rock, state soil and a state song.
This year state legislators are considering a “state gun” as the next state symbol. With all the shootings that have taken place in schools, I can’t think of anything more terrifying to kids.
Laurene Bach, Waunakee