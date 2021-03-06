State government should value nature -- Marilynn Miller

As predicted, Wisconsin wolf hunters far exceeded the quota, slaughtering more than 15% of the population in three days. The state issued 1,486 tags, with a total population of around 1,000 wolves -- no contest.

Wolf kill total continues to rise well over quota in Wisconsin's first hunt after federal protections The DNR reported Thursday morning that hunters have registered 213 wolves killed between Monday and Wednesday, or about 18% of the estimated state population.

For 20 years I contributed money I couldn't always afford to the Wisconsin Endangered Resources Fund. I proudly sported a license plate featuring the gray wolf. I rejoiced at each tiny, slow step back from the brink. I stopped giving when the state handed the wolves back to the hunters who exterminated them the first time. The justifications are the same ones used 100 years ago.

I removed my special plate that now just made me feel sick and used. The fund still exists for other endangered species. But I no longer trust my state government to value nature more than money. My modest contributions to environmental causes will go to organizations without divided loyalties. I continue to hope that mankind will learn to share the planet with other species. But I won't hold my breath.

Marilynn Miller, Sun Prairie