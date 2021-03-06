 Skip to main content
State government should value nature -- Marilynn Miller
As predicted, Wisconsin wolf hunters far exceeded the quota, slaughtering more than 15% of the population in three days. The state issued 1,486 tags, with a total population of around 1,000 wolves -- no contest.

For 20 years I contributed money I couldn't always afford to the Wisconsin Endangered Resources Fund. I proudly sported a license plate featuring the gray wolf. I rejoiced at each tiny, slow step back from the brink. I stopped giving when the state handed the wolves back to the hunters who exterminated them the first time. The justifications are the same ones used 100 years ago.

I removed my special plate that now just made me feel sick and used. The fund still exists for other endangered species. But I no longer trust my state government to value nature more than money. My modest contributions to environmental causes will go to organizations without divided loyalties. I continue to hope that mankind will learn to share the planet with other species. But I won't hold my breath.

Marilynn Miller, Sun Prairie

