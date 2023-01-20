State flax tax may defund your police -- Steve Rankin

What to do? The state has a short-term budget surplus, thanks in large part to federal pandemic relief.

We could fix the roads and bridges and provide broadband access to the North Woods. We could fix the shared revenue formula so towns, cities and counties can fix their roads, and so school districts don't have to ask for money via referendum every election cycle.

Or we can cut the tax rate for the wealthiest by more than half so everyone pays at a lower rate than even the poorest do now. If you make $1,000 next year, your tax rate could be the same as if you made $1 million.

Gee, which do you think the GOP wants to do? Will the GOP-run Legislature force your town to defund the police because there is nowhere else to cut services?

Steve Rankin, Madison

