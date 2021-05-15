State doesn't need new election laws -- Dave Newman

So the party of "jobs, jobs jobs" does not want to let local governments use out-of-state money to fund elections. Nor does it want to let local election officials fill in the name of the city or town if the witness statement leaves this off. Republicans say this would be election fraud.
We are told this is necessary because Republicans say a whole lot of people wholeheartedly believe fraud happened. Well, I wholeheartedly believe that Wisconsin has a whole lot of problems such as gun violence that need real efforts more than thoughts, prayers and handwringing. I'm waiting.
Voting, including absentee voting, is a constitutional right. Chipping away at that right is a slippery slope. Prosecute fraud. Offer rewards for evidence proving fraud.
If out-of-state money taints elections, will politicians refuse to take any out-of-state money?
Elections should be about listening to the voter, however they vote. Making it harder to vote does not create integrity. It just makes it harder to hear, and that hurts all of us.
Dave Newman, Madison