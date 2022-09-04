State doesn't need a new gas plant -- Don Ferber

A new natural gas plant in Superior? What are they thinking?

EPA raises concerns over proposed Superior gas plant The EPA says a preliminary review of the plant fails to account for the project’s full greenhouse gas emissions, which could cause more than $2 billion in harm.

Stories proliferate about flooding, droughts, record wildfires, Arctic warming and Greenland ice melting much faster than expected -- all linked to climate change and fossil fuel use.

Gov. Tony Evers' goal is carbon free electricity by 2050, and President Joe Biden has committed to ending fossil fuel subsidies.

Solar and wind generally are the most affordable forms of energy, and most likely to keep customer energy bills low -- even without accounting for the environmental and health impacts of fossil fuels.

Despite these realities, our Public Service Commission approved Dairyland Power’s and Minnesota Power’s proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center gas power plant in Superior.

An Environmental Protection Agency review stated that this $700 million plant will cause $2 billion in societal costs from emissions. Now the utilities want loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service to build this plant.

Do the math, consider climate change impacts, the goals we need to reach, and people’s energy bills -- and whether to subsidize this bad deal. Tell the PSC to reject this proposal, and the USDA to refuse to subsidize this plant.

Don Ferber, Madison