Wisconsin is a great place to live but has some problems. So voters elected a problem-solving governor in 2018. But we don't yet have a problem-solving legislative majority. Instead, lawmakers are kicking the can down the road again.
For instance, the Joint Finance Committee proposed spending $200 million in state taxes for health care, instead of expanding Medicaid. Accepting medicaid funds would save the state $324 million and would let us access $1.6 billion in federal health care funds, according to Gov. Tony Evers. This would free up state funds to help solve some other problems.
The governor's medical budget would increase funding to providers and give at least 40,000 more residents access to health care, saving lives and preventing suffering. There is no practical reason to deny this help to our fellow citizens. According to Marquette Law School opinion polling, 70% of state respondents want this done.
Contact your state representative and senator and tell them to accept Medicaid expansion and our federal tax money. Tell them to be problem solvers, not can kickers.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo