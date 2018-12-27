It is becoming more clear that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, despite what voters decided in the November election, wants to create a new position in Wisconsin state government, one that has never existed before: co-governor.
Since the election of Gov.-elect Tony Evers, Speaker Vos, at every turn, has tried to undo the will of the more than 1.3 million voters who elected Evers.
It started with the sham lame-duck session, mostly done quickly behind closed doors, to change state laws, stripping power from Evers. Then it was criticism of Evers' cabinet picks.
Now Speaker Vos says Assembly Republicans will do their own state budget -- ignoring the long standard practice of the governor, who is the state's chief executive and highest elected official, introducing the state budget and the Legislature making modifications to that document.
Vos was re-elected to his gerrymandered seat with 16,775 votes. Evers was on the ballot in all 72 counties and won with more than 1.3 million votes.
Speaker Vos remains only one of 99 state Assembly members. Evers is one of only one. Though Vos is attempting to do otherwise, Wisconsin only has one governor at a time. No co-governor needed. Thank you.
What is needed? Cooperation, respect and working with Evers.
John Finkler, Middleton