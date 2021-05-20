State deserves fair district maps -- Tim White

Once again, redistricting is in the news as new maps for voting districts are required to be created based on the 2020 census.
For the health of democracy, the process of drawing maps must change. No longer can we languish under a rigged system of partisan gerrymandering.
To ensure elections that are competitive, maps must be drawn fairly. Referendums and resolutions on fair maps have passed overwhelmingly in most of Wisconsin's 72 counties. The people understand the importance of districts that are competitive. For the health of our democracy, it is time for the Republican-controlled Legislature to create maps where election results and party majorities are not predetermined.
We the people need to contact our representatives and advocate for redistricting reform. We need to pay attention to the process and demand that legislators draw maps that reflect Wisconsin’s diversity, not just job security for legislators.
Tim White, Verona