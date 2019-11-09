Senate Majority Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said they wouldn't hold votes on Gov. Tony Evers' gun control proposals because those proposals won't pass the Legislature.
If that's the case, why did they hold votes to override Gov. Evers' past partial vetoes -- votes that were also sure to fail. The answer is simple: They don't think the public will agree with them on guns.
Wisconsinites deserve a debate on these gun proposals. If they don't pass either house of the Legislature -- so be it. We deserve to hear debate and know where each legislator stands so we can make up our own minds on the issues and be better informed in the next election for our local legislators.
The Legislature is supposed to express the people's voice, but when they duck the important issues of our time, we have no way to judge whether they are in fact speaking our voice.
It may be that Wisconsin residents will agree with Republicans -- a majority of this state may not want background checks or red-flag laws. Polling suggests otherwise, but polls can be wrong. Until we have a public debate, we'll never know where they stand, or where we stand on our legislators.
Jack Idlas, Madison